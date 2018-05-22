Police searching for Mall at Barnes Crossing armed robbery suspect

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are searching for an armed robber who made away with just a single pair of shoes.

The robbery happened this weekend at the Journeys Store in the Mall at Barnes Crossing.

Police were alerted around 8:30 last Friday.

Employees say a roughly 6′ black male with short hair came in with handgun, wearing a white t-shirt and skinny jeans.

Despite the brandished gun, nobody was injured during the incident.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.