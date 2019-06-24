Police searing for West Point Dollar General robber

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police are searching for a Dollar General armed robbery suspect.

Pictures from surveillence videos showed the suspect wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas pants, black shoes and a red mask covering his face.

The suspect went into the Dollar General on Highway 50 at 9:46 p.m. Sunday.

Employees and customers were able to flee to safety after the burglary showed a gun. He ran out of the store heading east.

If you have any information about this robbery, you are asked to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or the West Point Police Department at (662) 494-1244.