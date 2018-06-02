Police: Woman drives onto little league baseball field, killing 1

- Advertisement -

Police in Sanford, Maine, say a driver is facing manslaughter charges Saturday morning after she struck and killed an elderly man in a tragic incident. Carol Sharrow, 52, allegedly plowed through a gate and drove across a little league baseball field.

Several players were on the field at the time and more than 200 people were in the stands. Police are trying to determine why it happened.

Authorities identified the victim as Douglas Parkhurst, 68, from West Newfield, CBS affiliate WGME-TV reports. No one else was injured in the incident.

One witness said he was playing basketball as the incident the unfolded.

“After the car got off the field, [the driver] came to the gate and the older guy pushed the kids right out of the way. He took the hit for the kids,” Justin Clifton told WCSH-TV.

“We can’t even have kids play baseball without someone getting hurt. You get very angry as well. You just have a lot of emotions when you see that,” he told the station.