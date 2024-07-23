Political experts show their stances on presidential campaign

COLUMBUS/STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – President Joe Biden’s announcement over the weekend that he would be ending his re-election campaign has left some shocked, while others expected the decision.

But almost everyone is wondering what’s next in this already eventful Presidential election.

With President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 election there are many questions about what happens next in this race.

One of the biggest is who do the Democrats turn to carry the party banner in November..

President Joe Biden announced he was ending his re-election bid and focusing on his job as President for the remainder of his term.

He is also, in effect, ending a political career that has spanned half a century.

The announcement added another wrinkle to the 2024 Presidential Election, which is already being seen as one of the most important in many years.

“We have to really pay attention to which candidate and which party advances an agenda that we personally feel is best for the country and best for ourselves,” Dr. Brian Anderson said.

Dr. Brian Anderson is a professor of political science at MUW.

He said this election allows citizens to be heard to unite and make the right decision for the next president.

“So as much it is a disturbing time it’s a time for people to have their voice heard and pay attention,” Anderson said. “The stakes are so high. I teach this stuff in class, it’s good for students to understand that real things are happening right now that are making a huge difference and we need to pay attention and we need to put our support behind candidates and ideas that really matter to us. This is a moment to be active.”

President Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place at the top of the ticket in November.

That would make her the first Black woman and Asian American to lead the political party.

Cheikh Taylor, the Chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party, said she also has something else vital to leading the party.

“Energy wins elections not just dialects but energy wins elections. You have to be able to personally identify with that candidate,” Taylor said. “The most important part of this is that the greatest support of voters comes from African American women and women in general. So, this would energize that vote like never before because she will talk directly about a woman’s personal hood and right to their own bodies.”

The Democratic Party will officially name its nominee during its National Convention the week of August 19.

