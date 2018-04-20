Polling numbers released, previewing potential senate races

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Out of the gate, newly appointed Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is leading challenger Chris McDaniel.
In a poll just released by the Mason Dixon firm, 47% of registered Republicans say they support Hyde-Smith. McDaniel has 32% of his party’s support in this early poll, with 21% of primary voters undecided.
Democratic challenger and former US Representative Mike Espy matches the two Republicans when it comes to statewide name recognition.
But if the general election were held today, Espy (34%) lags behind Hyde-Smith (46%) in polling numbers.
A potential general election match up with Espy (42%) and McDaniel (40%) shows Espy out in front.
The special election for Senator Thad Cochran’s seat will be held November 6th. Hyde-Smith is currently serving as Senator until the election.