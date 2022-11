Polls remain open for county runoff elections

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Polls still remain open for the runoff elections.

There are races in Oktibbeha, Lowndes, Noxubee, Clay, and Montgomery Counties.

Several Circuit Court judge races are still to be decided.

A county judge race is also on the ballot in Oktibbeha County.

Poll workers expect to finish tallying the votes despite severe weather threats.

The polls will close at 7 p.m. tonight.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter