Pompeo briefs reporters — live updates

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is briefing reporters Thursday as the North Korea summit date quickly approaches.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump expressed an openness to inviting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the U.S. and even the White House if the summit talks go well, and said he would expect to normalize relations with North Korea if the negotiations are followed through on by North Korea.

Pompeo said complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is the only acceptable option, in a way that is complete and verifiable.

“President Trump is hopeful,” Pompeo said. “But he’s also going into the summit with his eyes wide open.”