Pontotoc hires Jon David Poss as new head baseball coach

Pontotoc high school hired Jon David Poss as its new head baseball coach.

Poss is a native of Amory and played college baseball at Northeast Mississippi Community College. In two seasons for the Tigers, Poss had a .272 average and drove in 48 runs. He finished his education at Ole Miss.

Poss spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach at Oxford. Next season will be Poss’ first season as a head coach.