Pontotoc boys basketball has three seniors sign to play at next level

Pontotoc’s Zane Tipler and Tyler Shephard both signed to play at Northeast Mississippi Community College. Adin Johnson inked with Mississippi University for Women.

These three seniors led the Warriors to a 30-3 record and a trip to the 4A Final Four during their four years at Pontotoc. They also all scored more than 1,000 career points.