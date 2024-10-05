Pontotoc brothers turn passion for beef into a business venture

Mississippi Beef Brothers is gaining a growing following throughout the region

PONTOTOC, MISS. (WCBI) – Rhett and Rock Robinson are making sure an order is ready before they head for New Albany where they will sell their grass fed, organic beef to what is becoming a growing customer base.

The brothers grew up in a family that has raised cattle and farmed for four generations.

Earlier this year, Rhett and Rock were looking for a way to turn their passion for healthy, organic beef, into a business venture.

“There is such a need for good, healthy beef in the world nowadays, that’s what people want, they don’t want the added chemicals,” Rhett said.

That is how “Mississippi Beef Brothers” was launched. Cattle from their family farm is sent to a processing facility, then packaged and sold by the brothers. Initially, the beef was sold at the farm, but now the brothers have branched out, taking their freezers on the road.

“People just want to try it, it is new to them, they will buy just one pack of ground beef and come back and say, this is way different and better than what they have had,” Rock said.

Rhett and Rock will continue making the rounds to Farmer’s Markets and other locations selling their product, and they are planning to launch a website soon.

“That will be helpful for our customers to place pre orders, once we get to locations, Oxford, New Albany, they can come by, have their order set, will be more convenient,” Rhett said.

While running a small business is tough, Rhett and Rock say growing up on a working farm has taught them the value of hard work and long hours.

“And a lot of prayer, we prayed about it , when you want to do something, make sure it’s what you really want to do, we had peace about doing it,” Rhett said.

They are looking forward to expanding their business, while promoting healthy lifestyles.

You can find information about their schedule at the Facebook page for Mississippi Beef Brothers.