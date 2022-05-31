Pontotoc Co. elected official arrested over Memorial Day weekend

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Pontotoc County elected official is arrested following a traffic stop during Memorial Day weekend. Gary Dan McKnight, a member of the county board of supervisors, was allegedly speeding around 2:00 AM Sunday.

Following a traffic stop by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, McKnight was arrested and charged with Speeding, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License on Demand, Driving Under the Influence, Other, and Possession of Meth.

McKnight is out on bond.