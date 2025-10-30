Pontotoc community help with upcoming pause to SNAP benefits

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Across Mississippi, there are between 350,000 and 360,000 recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits.

The ongoing federal government shutdown will put those benefits on pause on November 1.

That has many people worried about what they are going to do for food next month.

That’s why teachers at South Pontotoc Attendance Center are supporting those who will be affected by the loss of food benefits.

The Mississippi Department of Health Services announces a temporary pause in SNAP benefits starting November 1st and continuing until further notice.

The lack of SNAP benefits could leave thousands of kids across the state without access to healthy food.

As families reach out with concerns, teachers in Pontotoc are trying to find ways to help.

“We are here for students. Nobody goes into education for the money or fame,” Brant Puckett said. “We are here because we love people and we saw this need that these kids are going to struggle more than usual, and we wanted to help meet that need.”

“We have students here who struggled to get the food they need, even when they have their benefits, and we know that it is going to be a struggle when they don’t have their benefits,” Courtney Allen said. “Our community and faith are very important to us, so we feel like it is our mission to love those kids.”

South Pontotoc Attendance Center is giving away canned goods and other resources for those in need.

Courtney Allen and Brant Puckett say they are also receiving help in the community through donations of money and non-perishable food items.

“This was just a concern that started when all of this came up, and to see God’s work in all of it has been amazing. It was just a worry and concern, and has grown here. Just giving light to the need and it is not in our community, it’s nationwide.”

“I don’t say it enough but this place is amazing. the teachers, students and, community they rally around and are always looking to help others and make our community better. I couldn’t be more proud to be from here, and work for this group of people and community.”

South Pontotoc will have a food drive during its Friday football game against Booneville.

During the South Pontotoc high school football game, 25% of the proceeds will go to help families who are in need during the pause of SNAP benefits.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.