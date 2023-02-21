Pontotoc County SRO faces criminal conspiracy charge

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc County School Resource Officer is facing a criminal conspiracy charge.

Sheriff Leo Mask confirmed to WCBI that David Vandiver was arrested by deputies.

He was charged with conspiracy to attempt to possess a controlled substance, which was Adderall.

Mask said Vandiver was terminated from the sheriff’s department during this ongoing investigation.

Vandiver had worked for the city and county over the course of 20 years in his career.

He was not on duty at the time of his arrest.

Vandiver has been released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

