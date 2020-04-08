Pontotoc Electric Power Association discontinues fiber-to-home project

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Pontotoc Electric Power Association is flipping the switch on a fiber-to-the-home project.

The cooperative posted this message on its website saying it was discontinuing the project.

- Advertisement -

It says the $43 to $48 million business venture was not feasible, at this time.

The utility says it will continue to monitor the broadband industry for any changes to possibly continue the project.

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, who is staunch supporter of rural broadband programs, called the decision short-sided.