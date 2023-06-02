Pontotoc man arrested on Aggravated Stalking charges
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – What started as a threat turned into a stalking arrest for a Pontotoc man.
Clinton Chilcutt was charged with Aggravated Stalking.
Oxford police received the threat report last Wednesday.
Officers stopped a vehicle Chilcutt was inside on West Jackson Avenue, and he was arrested.
Chilcutt’s bond was set at $40,000.
