Pontotoc man to serve more than 14 years on federal kidnapping charges

ALCORN/ABERDEEN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc man will spend more than 14 years in Federal prison on federal kidnapping charges.

Prosecutors said Luis Carlos Noyola previously pled guilty to the charges in the indictment.

In April 2025, Noyola kidnapped a female victim in Cherokee, Alabama.

He forced her to travel against her will to Corinth, Mississippi, and then into McNairy County, Tennessee.

During the course of the kidnapping, investigators said Noyola hit the victim multiple times.

After the victim escaped in Tennessee, Noyola fled to Corinth, where he was arrested.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson sentenced Noyola to 175 months in prison. He must also serve 5 years post-release supervision.

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