Pontotoc police officer lost his battle with COVID-19

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc police officer loses his battle with COVID-19.

Sergeant Jeff Turner died Monday, December 27th.

The Pontotoc Police Department posted a message to its Facebook page on December 23rd asking for prayers.

Visitation will be Thursday from five to eight at Longview Baptist Church.

The funeral will be Friday at the church beginning at 2 PM. A visitation will be held from 12 until the beginning of the service that same day.