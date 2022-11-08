Pontotoc police release identity of liquor store robbery suspect

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – New details in a liquor store robbery have been released. We first told you about it Monday night at 10.

Pontotoc Police said 22-year-old Darren Holbrook is facing charges for the hold-up.

Investigators are just releasing his mugshot and identity.

The armed robbery happened Monday night after 7 at the Express Liquor and wine at 237 Highway 15.

Police released these clear images from surveillance video helping them find Holbrook.

Store employees said during the robbery a gun was shown.

Pontotoc police found Holbrook hours after the crime north of where he lived.

Police found a semi-automatic pistol they believed was used during the robbery as well as cash that was taken.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter