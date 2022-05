PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest in an April shooting death.

Joseph Bean is charged with capital murder.

He is accused of shooting Anteo Foote on Algoma Road on April 27th.

Pontotoc Investigators had developed Bean as a suspect, and were actively searching for him.

Sheriff Leo Mask says Bean and the victim knew one another.

No bond has been set.

Mask says no other arrests are anticipated.