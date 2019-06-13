New event space opens in Pontotoc

Pontotoc, Miss. (WCBI) – A new space for concerts, parties and other events has opened in Pontotoc.

The “First Choice Bank Gateway Pavilion” was designed like a train shed in downtown Pontotoc. The 15,000 square foot facility sits on the concrete pad that is next to the brick wall of the old cotton compress site.

- Advertisement -

That pavilion has a permanent stage and adjoins the Tanglefoot Trail.

Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said the pavilion has many benefits.

“What’s nice about this, in the evenings, Tanglefoot Trail, you have to be off it, at dusk, the problem in winter, dusk comes early, we have a well lit walking track there, it’s secure it’s safe and people can continue to walk, even in the winter months, when the trails close, there’s a nice third of a mile walking track that goes around there,” said Mayor Peeples.

Most of the pavilion project was financed with a $300,000 state grant.