Pontotoc voters will decide if they want Medical Cannabis dispensaries

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Voters in Pontotoc are heading to the polls this week to decide if they want Medical Cannabis dispensaries or grow operations in the area.

When Medical Cannabis became legal in Mississippi local governments were allowed to opt-out. The city and county voted to do so. But there is also a provision in the law that allows voters to bring the matter to a vote.

After a successful petition drive, Pontotoc residents did just that.

In fact, there will be two votes on the matter.

The first, a county-wide referendum is going on today until 7 p.m. It is open to all registered voters in Pontotoc County.

The second will be this Thursday, December 15. It is for registered voters who live in the city only.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. That vote will be at the Pontotoc Community House.

The Medical Cannabis Referendum will decide if cultivation, sale, and processing will be legal in the county or city. If someone has a Medical Cannabis card, they can still buy products elsewhere and use them at their home.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter