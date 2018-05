CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Pontotoc woman is in jail on drug charges.

Agents with North Mississippi Narcotics along with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department arrested Melissa Payne, 44.

She was arrested on Highway 15 North in Houlka on Tuesday.

Investigators say they found methamphetamine.

Payne is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and her bond is set at $15,000.