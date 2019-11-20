Pontotoc’s Shephard Signs with Charleston Southern

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) — Pontotoc senior guard DeeDee Shephard made matters official as she signed to play division I ball for Charleston Southern.

Last season, the preseason Dandy Dozen selection and North South All-Star posted some great numbers averaging 18.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Shepard enters this season recovering from an ankle injury and a recent health scare that put her body into a stress shock, but she says CSU’s unwavering support through it all sealed the deal in her selection.

“Charleston Southern being my first division one offer just the loving atmosphere they got,” Shephard said. “The home environment they provided for me. They always checked on me. I know when I had what went down the past few days or whatever, they were so gracious with me. They didn’t take back anything. They just considered me as family. Everything about it just screams yes to me and I’m just grateful for it.”