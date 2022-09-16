Poor reaction to THC edibles leads to an arrest in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A poor reaction to THC edibles leads to the arrest of a Starkville man.

Akeed Saleh is arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and operate without a city of Starkville business license.

Starkville police say Saleh is accused of possessing and offering for sale THC gummies and vape cartridges containing THC higher than the Mississippi allows.

Starkville police say similar reports involving poor reactions have taken place in the city.

SPD suggests you that always check the packaging to ensure you’re not buying or consuming illegal

products or products from unknown sources.