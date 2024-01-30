Possible connection between four shootings in Grenada

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Grenada Police Department has four separate shooting cases, all of which may be connected.

Each shooting occurred between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 27.

There are four total victims.

Officers found 36-year-old Charles Santez Coffey dead in the first incident.

The three other victims in the investigation are in the following order: An adult female, a nine-year-old girl, and a 24-year-old male. All three survived.

Investigators believed that all four shootings were related in some manner.

It was determined that fully automatic weapons were used in these incidents.

No arrests had been made in connection with the shootings at this time.

Police asked anyone with any information in connection related to the shootings to contact the Tips line at (662)227-TIPS.

