Possible shoplifting report leads to drug charges for Saltillo man

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – What began as a report of possible shoplifting ends with a Saltillo man facing drug charges.

On Sunday, employees at the Dollar General in Jumpertown called the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office about suspicious activity and possible shoplifting.

When a deputy got to the store, he found and questioned Devon Moore of Saltillo.

Moore was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, which is a felony, and misdemeanor charges.

Moore’s bond was set at $10,000.

His case will be presented to the Prentiss County Grand Jury.

