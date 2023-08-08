Possible Strong to Severe Storms This Afternoon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another round of storms will begin to make their way into our area this morning, some could possibly be strong. Most of the severe storms should clear out of the area by this afternoon, leaving us with a few isolated showers. Once again, tomorrow is another severe weather risk with storms moving in early.

TODAY – More storms begin to push into the area around 8:00 this morning, bringing lots of heavy rainfall and gusty winds. With so much rain, we are also at a risk for flash flooding as well, so the Storm Prediction Center has issued most of NE Mississippi under a level 1 risk for severe weather. The main threat will be localized more towards the South. Most of these storms should clear out of the area by later this afternoon, leaving us with a few isolated showers.

TOMORROW – Once again, we are under another severe weather threat for your Wednesday. These storms will be very similar from the ones coming today, except the more severe threat is for the northern half of our viewing area.

NEXT WEEK – Storms continue through the later half of this week, but we should be clearing out just in time for this weekend.