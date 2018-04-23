Pot packages seized, trafficking arrest made on 4/20

By
William Folkes
-
0

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WCBI) – Officers seized several pounds of post office pot, on 4/20 of all days.

Devin Nicholson was arrested on the post office steps during a controlled delivery sting operation.

Devin Nicholson
Nicholson reportedly picked up several packages on marijuana’s biggest day, while officers laid waiting.

The 34-year-old allegedly tossed the packages sky-high as law enforcement closed in.

A Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigator was tipped by the Postal Inspector the day before, after a damaged package seemed to contain marijuana.

A heap of high-grade marijuana and around 100 containers of THC Oil was confiscated, now Nicholson faces a trafficking charge.

Sheriff Lance Humpreys also noted, Nicholson has two outstanding indictments in Yalobusha County dating back to 2011.

The Water Valley man had most recently been living in Utah.

