Potential dam breach watch issued for Arkabutla Dam

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – All eyes are on the Arkabutla Dam located in Desoto and Tate Counties in far northwest Mississippi.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a potential dam breach watch for the dam.

Those reservoir levels were up because of melting ice combined with extended rain in the area.

The physical condition of the dam was unchanged, and a dam breach was not imminent.

In May of 2023, signs of distress were discovered in the dam. And, emergency repairs got underway. Those should be completed this summer.

