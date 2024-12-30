Power outage leads to an elderly woman’s death in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the fatalities that resulted from Saturday’s storms was a Lowndes County woman.

68-year-old Geneva Karr of Steens suffered a medical emergency.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WCBI that Karr, who was on home oxygen, lost power due to the storm in the area.

She called 911 around 12:40 a.m. on December 29.

When the ambulance and first responders arrived, they found her unresponsive outside of her vehicle.

They were unable to revive her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Karr had a long medical history and was on home oxygen daily.

