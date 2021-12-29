Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots continue to grow

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots continue to grow.

The Powerball is up to $441 million.

That drawing is on Wednesday night and you can see the winning numbers right here on WCBI.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is 221 million.

That drawing will be Friday.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation also says the Mississippi Match 5 drawing is reaching 55 thousand dollars.

One Mississippi lottery player got a Christmas Day gift by winning 150 thousand dollars from the Powerball drawing that day.

Remember you can the lottery drawings here on WCBI right before the 10 o’clock news.