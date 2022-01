Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have been raised

MISSISSIPPI (AP) – Some lucky players in the Mississippi lottery can win even bigger.

Due to an increase in enthusiasm for the lottery, both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have been raised.

The Powerball’s jackpot for tomorrow’s drawing is pushed to 610 million dollars.

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to 253 million ahead of tonight’s drawing.

The Mississippi Match Five remains steady at 65,000 for tonight’s drawing.