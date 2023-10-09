Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.55 Billion for Tonight’s Drawing

$517,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot hit Friday

JACKSON, Miss (PRESS RELEASE) – The billion-dollar Powerball® jackpot is still waiting to be won after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – white balls 47, 54, 57, 60, 65, and red Powerball 19. The Power Play® multiplier was 3.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.55 billion for the drawing tonight with an estimated cash value of $679.8 million.

Monday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the third largest in the Powerball game and fourth-largest among U.S. lottery jackpots. Tonight’s drawing will be the 35th drawing in the jackpot run, and the first time in Powerball history back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

Big Wins

While Powerball continues to roll, both jackpots for Mississippi Match 5 and Mega Millions® were hit in the Friday, Oct. 6, drawings.

One Match 5 player matched all five numbers in the Friday drawing winning an estimated $517,000. The ticket was purchased from Toomsuba Texaco in Toomsuba. The winning numbers from that drawing were 11-24-25-29-31. Additionally, one winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Texas. The player matched all numbers plus the Mega Ball for an estimated win of $360 million.

The jackpot for the Tuesday, Oct. 10, Mega Millions drawing has been reset to an estimated $20 million; while the Match 5 jackpot tonight is an estimated $54,000.

