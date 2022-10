Powerball Jackpot has jumped up to second-largest total in lottery history

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – This weekend, you can win the second-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s 30-year history.

The jackpot jumped up to $825 million with a cash value of about $410 million.

The largest jackpot was just over $1.5 billion back in January 2016.

To find out if you're $825 million richer, the drawing is on Saturday.

