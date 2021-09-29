Powerball jackpot is the eighth largest in the game’s history

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – What would you do with $570 million dollars?

The Powerball jackpot is the eighth largest in the game’s history and the highest since January 2021.

The Powerball drawing is tonight.

The jackpot for Thursday’s drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $100,000.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $34 million.

You can get all of these winning numbers right here on WCBI… Just before the 10 PM News begins.