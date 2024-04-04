Powerball jackpot reaches $1.23B

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – How would you like to be able to call in “rich” on Monday?

That could be the case if the numbers are on your side.

Saturday, April 6’s Powerball jackpot is up to 1.23 billion.

No one matched all of the numbers for last night’s drawing, so the prize continues to grow.

Area lottery retailers are doing a brisk business ahead of the drawing and can expect that to grow tomorrow and Saturday.

This is the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball’s history.

Even if you do win, it won’t necessarily make you an instant billionaire. Most winners choose the cash option, which, in this case, is just over $595 million.

Still a pretty good return on a $2 ticket.

Saturday’s drawing will be at 10 p.m. and you can watch it right here on WCBI.

