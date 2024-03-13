Powerball jackpot rises to $559M after still no winners

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Before we get to St. Patrick’s Day, someone can win their own pot of gold by being the winner of the Powerball jackpot.

It has been three months since there has been a winner in the lottery. The total jackpot winnings have now risen to $559 million.

There was a Michigan winner who hit the jackpot on New Year’s Day with the prize being worth nearly $843 million.

Since then, there have been 30 drawings without a winner.

On the Powerball website, the winner would have two options either you can take home $273 million or choose the “annuity option.”

With this option, you can be given a singular immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

The overall odds of winning any prize are one in 25, while the odds of the jackpot are one in 292 million.

You can stick around to find out the winning numbers of the Powerball jackpot tonight here on WCBI news at 10.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X