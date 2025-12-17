Powerball Jackpot with estimated cash value of $572.1 million

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Many are feeling the holiday cheer heading into tonight’s Powerball drawing, with the jackpot at $1.25 billion, with an estimated cash value of $572.1 million.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, if won, the prize would rank as the sixth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Tonight’s drawing will be the 44th drawing in the current jackpot run, setting a new Powerball game record for the most drawings in a single jackpot cycle.

