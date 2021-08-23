Powerball players can purchase tickets in the new Monday night drawing

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Are you feeling lucky? If so, put it to the test.

Powerball players can purchase tickets in the new Monday night drawing starting August 23rd.

And there’s a nice jackpot for winners.

The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is set to $290 million dollars.

It’s the 22nd draw for the current jackpot.

If no one wins, the Monday night jackpot will go up to $293 million dollars.