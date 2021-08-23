Powerball players can purchase tickets in the new Monday night drawing
If no one wins, the Monday night jackpot will go up to $293 million dollars.
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Are you feeling lucky? If so, put it to the test.
Powerball players can purchase tickets in the new Monday night drawing starting August 23rd.
And there’s a nice jackpot for winners.
The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is set to $290 million dollars.
It’s the 22nd draw for the current jackpot.
