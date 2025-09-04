Powerball Rolls to Estimated $1.7 Billion, 3rd Largest Jackpot in U.S. Lottery History

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The ninth-largest lottery jackpot will be on the line when numbers are drawn for a $785 million Powerball prize. The payout for the drawing, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023 has grown so large because it has been building for more than two months, since a player in California matched all six numbers on July 19. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

JACKSON, MISS. – According to a press release, the Powerball jackpot has rolled yet again, soaring to an estimated $1.7 billion with an estimated cash value of $770.3 million for the next drawing on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 42nd drawing since the jackpot was previously won on May 31, 2025, setting a game record for the most consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. With player excitement at an all-time high, a jackpot increase before the Saturday drawing is possible.

This jackpot is the third-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, behind a $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot won in October 2023 in California and a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in November 2022 also in California.

While Powerball is capturing the headlines, the Mega Millions jackpot is climbing as well, with an estimated jackpot of $336 million and an estimated cash value of $151.3 million for Friday’s drawing. Tickets are $5 and include an automatic multiplier, giving players a chance to increase their winnings.

Tickets for both games are sold at Mississippi Lottery retailers statewide. Powerball tickets are $2 per play with the option to purchase the $1 Power Play add-on to multiply prizes and the $1 Double Play for a second drawing with a separate prize structure.

Jackpot Update

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $336 million with an estimated cash value of $151.3 million, while Saturday’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $2.6 million with a cash value of $1.17 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $90,000.

