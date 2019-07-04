Powerful earthquake strikes Southern California

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on Thursday, officials said. The quake struck the city of Ridgecrest, which is located about 160 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake struck at 10:33 a.m. PT. The earthquake was initially given a magnitude of 6.6, but was later revised to 6.4.

Emergency crews were responding to at least 24 medical and fire incidents, the Associated Press reported.

No injuries were immediately reported in San Bernardino County on Thursday, the local fire department said. They said buildings and roads “sustained varying degrees of damage.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage. “This was a strong one, and a good reminder to be prepared,” the department tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

