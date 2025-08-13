Practice begins for the famous Maroon Band at MSU

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – Classes may start next week for Mississippi State University, but rehearsal has already begun for the marching band.

The Famous Maroon Band started its band camp on Monday, August 11, in preparation for football season.

Members spend hours learning and working on music and routines they’ll perform at the home games this fall.

The color guard team was also present.

The pregame and first half-time show are some of the key performances they work on during camp.

“Oh my goodness, it’s been wonderful. You get a completely different experience hearing the band from outside of it versus being inside of it, and it’s great to be able to interact with so many people on such a large scale who are all talented musicians, ‘ said MSU Band Drum Major Christopher Jolivette.

You can catch the Famous Maroon Band perform at MSU’s first home game on September 6.

