Prairie Wildlife hosts 2025 National Helice Championship

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Shooters are taking their best shot at the 2025 National Helice Championship in Clay County.

The tournament hosted at Prairie Wildlife has brought shooters from all across the country to compete.

The three-day tournament will boaster out daily winners along with six people being named national winners to represent the United States in the world championship in Italy.

Prairie Wildlife is one of the few facilities in the country that has six sanctioned rings for Helice shooting.

The tournament also welcomed local food and merchandise vendors.

Directors say it’s a team operation and wouldn’t be possible without the staff on board.

The competition runs through Sunday, June 8.

