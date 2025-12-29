Prayer meeting held at Cross of Christ in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) The Starkville Cross of Christ is serving as a meeting place for a group of women working to bring change in themselves and their communities.

Dr. Marjada Tucker said the lord had been pressing on her to do something concerning women. And coincidentally erica shields came to her with a similar idea. That’s how but I pray though was born. The group held its first prayer meeting at the Cross of Christ in Starkville. During the event, women got to meet someone they didn’t know, win door prizes, share a meal, and hear testimony.

Tucker said for her, she had to learn how to break down what she knew about religion and build a relationship. And it’s what she wants women to walk away with from the first of many meetings.

“One of the things that I had to personally grasp was understanding what it meant to build relationship outside of the confounds of what we understand as religion,” Tucker said. “So being able to come home to bring something that I have dreamed of for a long time just having the courage to step out on faith and do what it feels that was God shown me to do and not necessarily what I feel like is always done.”

Each group of ladies had a tribe leader and a different color and verse to represent what their group means. They were also encouraged to invite someone they didn’t know. Quanisha Arnold, one of the tribe leaders, said for her group, she chose denim – for strength and pink – for dignity.

“The theme of mine is pink and denim. We’re going off the scripture Psalm (sic) 31:25 ‘She is clothed in strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future,’” Arnold said. “So, I chose that theme and with those colors for like our strength being in the denim and the dignity being in the pink.”

Erica Shields said the goal is for the women to know that no matter how hard life gets they can always turn to God in prayer and to one another.

“We start to incorporate prayer in our daily lives. Because there’s so much going on in the world and yes therapy is good, but prayer is good also,” Shields said.

Tucker said this event is a first of many the group will hold.

