Pre-pandemic return, improvement for school district assessment grades

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The grades are back and the grades are in. The Mississippi State Board of Education approved accountability ratings for districts across the state, judging students’, proficiency, growth, college and career readiness, participation, and graduation rates.

This is for the 2021-2022 school year, following the COVID-19 shutdown of schools.

A majority of schools in our viewing area received an A at 17.

Six schools received a B.

Followed up with eight schools graded with a C.

Noxubee County is reporting a D, which is a marked improvement.

The Mississippi Department of Education says districts with advanced or proficient scores returned to pre-pandemic levels while schools at the bottom improved from their pre-pandemic level.

For more data behind this study and to further look into your school district’s score, go to https://www.mdek12.org/OPR/Reporting/Accountability

