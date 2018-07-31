Precarious pizza delivery ends in gunfire in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Who ordered pizza?

It’s a question that normally doesn’t end in gunfire but it did in Columbus.

Now, Eugene Robinson Jr., 28, is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Weapon.

Columbus police say the driver arrived on Friday evening to deliver a pizza that Robinson says he never ordered.

There was an argument, then investigators believe Robinson pointed a gun at the driver and fired a shot in the air.

Officers later learned that it was Robinson’s girlfriend who actually ordered the pizza.

The Columbus man is out of jail on a $20,000 bond.