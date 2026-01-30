Precautionary boil water notice issued for Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some residents in Carroll County will need to take extra precautions before using their water.

Pelucia Rural Water Association #2 – Grav Hill has issued a precautionary boil water notice

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, this notice affects all 1,190 customers on the drinking water system.

This is a precautionary notice due to storm damage and low or no pressure throughout the system.

Customers should boil their water for at least one minute before using.

Customers without power are advised to use bottled water for drinking, eating, and food prep.

Customers will be notified by the system when the notice is lifted.

For more information, customers may contact the system.

