Prentiss County can man is accused of hitting a deputy

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County can man is accused of hitting a deputy.

Hestel Ray Smith is charged with simple assault of a police officer, along with other misdemeanor charges.

Prentiss County deputies were called to County Road 1101 about a man trying to get inside a home.

Deputies arrived to find Smith.

Bond for him was set at $10,000.

The case will be presented to a grand jury.