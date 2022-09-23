Prentiss County deputies educate students on the dangers of drunk driving

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County deputies and school resource officers spent time talking to students about the dangers of drunk driving.

There is a video the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

They let students put on drunk goggles to depict how a person’s senses and perceptions change when they are under the influence.

The officers talked with 8th graders at Marietta sharing how dangerous, even deadly, driving impaired is.

The National Transportation Safety Administration states that 27% of deadly crashes involving people ages 21 to 24 involved impaired driving.

