Prentiss County Deputies Looking For Missing Woman

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A 21-year-old Prentiss County woman has been missing for the last eight weeks, now deputies are asking for your help.
Carla Jane Burcham was last contacted in Memphis.
Prentiss County deputies said her family hasn’t heard from her in over the last two months.
Burcham also goes by the names, Hydee, McVay, Jersey, or CJ.
She’s listed at 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 123 pounds.
If anyone has information on her whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department.